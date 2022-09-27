The 7 Best And 7 Worst Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Movies

Johnson’s second lead role following “The Scorpion King” came in 2003 with the underrated action flick “The Rundown.” Starring alongside Seann William Scott, Christopher Walken, and Rosario Dawson, Johnson plays Beck, a bounty hunter who “retrieves” people for money. His character is sent to retrieve Scott’s character from the Amazon but the two get mixed up with a tyrannical treasure hunter (Walken). The shenanigans that ensue make for a funny and entertaining buddy action film. Johnson and Scott were praised as a leading duo, with David Ansen of Newsweek noting the two “work up some nice comic chemistry, but it’s the dependably warped Walken who steals the most scenes.”

“The Rundown” holds a 69% on Rotten Tomatoes. There have even been talks over the years of reuniting Johnson, Scott and director Peter Berg for a sequel, with Berg admitting that he had an idea for the film that was shot down by Johnson. “We almost did it!” Berg told Collider. “We made the mistake of setting the script in Alaska, and Dwayne Johnson’s character was going to go to Alaska, and nobody thought that maybe Dwayne Johnson, a Hawaiian boy, doesn’t want to be going up to Alaska filming in a tundra. So we gotta rethink the script.”