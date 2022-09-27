Categories
The Best Witch Movies of All Time




Cher, Jack Nicholson, Michelle Pfeiffer and Susan Sarandon star in the film The Witches of Eastwick


RDB/ullstein bild via Getty Images

(Clockwise from left) Cher, Jack Nicholson, Michelle Pfeiffer and Susan Sarandon in “The Witches of Eastwick.”

Alex Medford, Sukie Ridgemont and Jane Spofford in ‘The Witches of Eastwick’ (1987)

The actresses: Cher, Michelle Pfeiffer, Susan Sarandon

Who are they?: Based on John Updike’s novel, this dark comedy follows a trio of single Rhode Island women — sculptor Alex (Cher), newspaper columnist Sukie (Pfeiffer) and music teacher Jane (Sarandon) — who meet weekly to drink and commiserate about their singlehood. They don’t realize that they’re actually witches, and their words conjure a devilishly perfect man named Daryl Van Horne (Jack Nicholson), who seduces each member of the trio in turn. And, oh yeah, he might actually be Satan.

Special powers: Causing thunderstorms and earthquakes, summoning mysterious seducers, using voodoo dolls to cause their enemies pain

Watch it: The Witches of Eastwick, on Prime Video, Apple TV



