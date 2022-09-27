The Best Witch Movies of All Time

















RDB/ullstein bild via Getty Images

​Alex Medford, Sukie Ridgemont and Jane Spofford in ‘The Witches of Eastwick’ (1987)

The actresses: Cher, Michelle Pfeiffer, Susan Sarandon

Who are they?: Based on John Updike’s novel, this dark comedy follows a trio of single Rhode Island women — sculptor Alex (Cher), newspaper columnist Sukie (Pfeiffer) and music teacher Jane (Sarandon) — who meet weekly to drink and commiserate about their singlehood. They don’t realize that they’re actually witches, and their words conjure a devilishly perfect man named Daryl Van Horne (Jack Nicholson), who seduces each member of the trio in turn. And, oh yeah, he might actually be Satan.

Special powers: Causing thunderstorms and earthquakes, summoning mysterious seducers, using voodoo dolls to cause their enemies pain

Watch it: The Witches of Eastwick, on Prime Video, Apple TV