There has been a sudden drop in pressure in Nord Stream 1. F-16 planes took this picture today in Danish waters. The bubbles of gas are more then 100m in diameter. Three leaks have been found on Nord Stream 1 and 2. The army says that it’s highly unlikely that it’s an accident.
