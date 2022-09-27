Twindemic warning: Dual winter illnesses pose ‘serious risk’ to health

Flu did circulate in the UK last winter, but with less mixing fewer people contracted it meaning there is far less immunity than usual.

Under plans announced on Wednesday, around 33 million people in England will be eligible for a free flu vaccine this year, including all primary-age and some secondary-age children, who will be offered the nasal spray.

Around 26 million people in England are also eligible for the autumn COVID-19 booster vaccine, and those eligible for both could be offered them at the same time in different arms.

The UKHSA fears the effects of the predicted flu wave may be compounded by a rise in coronavirus transmission as the nation heads into colder months.