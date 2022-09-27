US and NATO to ‘not intervene’ if Russia launches nuclear strike

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said “demagogues across the ocean” are “not going to die” by intervening in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan said the US and allies will act “decisively” if Russia uses a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

But Medvedev, who now serves as deputy chairman of the country’s Security Council, said Russia had the right to defend itself with nuclear weapons if it is pushed beyond its limits and that this is “certainly not a bluff”.

He said: “Let’s imagine that Russia is forced to use the most fearsome weapon against the Ukrainian regime which had committed a large-scale act of aggression that is dangerous for the very existence of our state,” he wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

“I believe that Nato would not directly interfere in the conflict even in this scenario,” Mr Medvedev said. “The demagogues across the ocean and in Europe are not going to die in a nuclear apocalypse.”