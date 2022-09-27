Categories
WATCH: Video captures massive wind turbine demolition in Falmouth


FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) – Two wind turbines owned by the Town of Falmouth were demolished Monday after they were ordered to be taken down following legal action taken by people who live there.

Video shows the moment one of the turbines was demolished. SKY7HD also captured the massive wind turbine laying on its side after being demolished. The second wind turbine is set to be brought down on Monday, October 3.

The two 1.65-megawatt wind turbines were installed in 2010 and 2012, respectively. The Massachusetts Superior Court shut down both town-owned wind turbines by June 2017 following noise complaints and legal action from residents in the area, which also prompted a study from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection to further examine the noise levels.

