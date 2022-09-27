We Want To See Your Coolest College Pets

One of the hardest parts about coming back to school is leaving your pet at home. Since many places don’t allow dogs or cats to live in an apartment with you, people have had to think outside the box to keep a little furry, or even scaly, friend with them at school.

Whether a snake is being carried across the HUB Lawn, a ferret is being walked on a leash, or a couple of rats are being taught new tricks, Penn State is full of all kinds of pets.

Maybe someone even successfully captured one of the domesticated squirrels and decided to take it home with them. No matter the animal, chances are, these pets have caused some smiles and might have even snagged the attention of other students. If you were able to bring your pet with you to school, we want to see!

Fill out the form below to possibly be featured on our website.