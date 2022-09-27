William, Kate spark excitement in first visit to Wales with new titles





William and Kate, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, sparked excitement as they visited Anglesey and Swansea on Tuesday. Royal fans offered a warm welcome to the couple on their first visit to Wales since inheriting the new titles following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Commenting on Twitter after the royal engagements, royal fans said that Kate was “glowing” and expressed their excitement at having the chance to greet and chat with the couple.

@D4N7O wrote of his experience meeting the future King and Queen on Twitter: “I absolutely LOVE William & Kate. “I wont have a bad word said about them! So lucky to see and meet our new Prince and Princess of Wales… and shaking hands with Kate”. The Princess adorably interacted with a two-year-old girl dressed in a full traditional Welsh costume while at St Thomas Church in Swansea. Kate and little Charlotte Bunting, the daughter of the church’s Reverend, met at the church’s baby bank. The Princess told the two-year-old: “I have a Charlotte at home too.” She added: “Do you know where my Charlotte is? She’s in school with her brothers George and Louis.” Posting a picture of the two speaking and smiling at each other, @isaguor wrote: “Awww my heart!”

In another post, @isaguor wrote: "Cuteness overload. The Princess of Wales with little Charlotte." Posting another photo of the Princess, @KaylaAdams___ wrote: "HRH The Princess of Wales is just GLOWING today!" And a "proud" grandfather, @Chriswa06054093, shared pictures of his grandaughter greeting Prince William. He wrote: "Very proud day Grandfather today, our little Princess Sofia got to meet The Princess of Wales."

“The Prince of Wales was even talking about learning Welsh, and said he’d learned the word ‘paned’ meaning cup of tea and ‘bara brith’. “I think he’s taking being Prince of Wales very, very seriously.” His father, King Charles, studied Welsh while at university in Aberystwyth and paid tribute to his teacher Tedi Millward when he died in 2020. It is understood William has no plans for “any kind” of an investiture like the ceremony staged for the King, who was officially invested with the title Prince of Wales by the Queen during an event staged at Caernarfon Castle in July 1969. A royal source said in the aftermath of the Queen’s death: “The new Princess of Wales appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path.”