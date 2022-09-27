Wyndham Costa del Sol – Perfect place for a Spanish holiday





Arriving at Malaga Airport on September 3, I realised the black jeans and shirt combo I’d worn for the plane were no longer suitable. Unlike the UK’s temperamental weather, I was now in a pleasantly warm climate which demanded shorts and a T-shirt. Very quickly, I was whisked away to the Wyndham Costa del Sol which would soon become the base camp for the various activities I’d be taking part in over the next couple of days. Thankfully, the journey was no more than 25 minutes. The Wyndham Costa del Sol is split between three different residences: Wyndham Grand Residences, Ramada Residences and Wyndham Residence. Each one is perfect for half-term trips with the family or a romantic weekend away; but differ in style.

Where you should stay I had the pleasure of being placed in one of the Wyndham Residence’s self-catered, two-bed apartments which is only a stone’s throw away from many of the resort’s restaurants and shops. My own bedroom included a king-size bed, an ensuite bathroom and a television. There is plenty of cupboard space for those who want to bring half their wardrobe with them on holiday. Overall, this property comes with two bathrooms, a living room and kitchen; as well as a number of towels and bathrobes so don’t worry about packing them. In the residence’s complex, guests are able to enjoy a private pool, jacuzzi and bar. If you are wanting to spend a holiday sunbathing by the pool or drinking margaritas with your friends, you won’t need to walk far out your door.

What is nearby While the Wyndham Costa del Sol is a massive resort, residents are able to navigate the complex with ease through the hotel’s free bus service, which actually looks like a train. I was within walking distance to the resort’s bakery, pizzeria, multiple restaurants and member’s centre; which makes the Wyndham Residence the perfect hub for those looking to enjoy Wyndham’s offerings. Notably, the resort has a club for younger children which offers a range of activities to keep children aged between four and 12 entertained. These include playing sports, video games and arts and crafts. Parents do not need to book their children in advance to use this service. Parents can enjoy spectacular entertainment through the resort’s Team Marina, which include cabaret nights and flamenco dancing. For family trips nearby, the sandy beaches of the Costa del Sol are within walking distance.

Where to eat The Wyndham Costa del Sol has multiple restaurants across the resort which give residents multiple food options to choose from. Upon arriving, my group tucked into burgers and hot dogs at the Mediterraneo Restaurant & Cocktail Bar which is close by the resort’s reception area. This establishment provides Mediterranean cuisine with an Italian flavour For breakfasts, the El Rancho Grill and Bar gives customers the option of a Mediterranean buffet or a set early morning menu to kick-off the day. Anyone who loves their barbecued chorizo and steak must check-out this restaurant later in the day, which has stunning views of the resort. My favourite place we ate up during our stay was the Wyndham’s Safari Restaurant, which has a tropical jungle theme and world cuisine to match. Pastas, sandwiches and meat dishes are all available at this establishment; with vegan and vegetarian options also on offer.

Trips for the family: Visiting Marbella and yacht sailing The day after our arrival, my group visited Marbella which is only a short 20 minute drive from the hotel resort. Arriving at the city’s harbour, we soon found ourselves sailing away from the city on a yacht. Holidaymakers are able to enjoy the sea breeze and sun with tours of the Andualisan coast provided by Marbella Yacht Charters. A four-hour private charter was able to take seven guests for €560. We were able to briefly check-in to the luxurious Puerto Banús, which is a much-visit for those who love to shop. Once we returned to land, we were given the opportunity to explore the beaches and cafes of Marbella’s old town.

City nights in Malaga Spain’s southern city of Malaga is only a 30 minute drive from the Wyndham resort and is the ideal location for those who thrive on city visits. While there are many restaurants and shops for holidaymakers to indulge in, anyone visiting Malaga should stop by at El Pimpi. Owned by Hollywood megastar Antonio Banderas, this establishment’s menu has Spanish favourites such as patatas bravas and calamari, as well as the best sangria you’ll ever have. Anyone who enjoys fine dining should check out El Pimpi’s menu and book a table as soon as possible, as this is one of Malaga’s most popular hotspots.

Day in the countryside If the city destinations of Marbella and Malaga are not your scene, the region of Andalusia has enough activities to entertain families who prefer the countryside. For those who love walks on scenic routes, the Caminito del Rey should be first on your itinerary. What was once considered one of the most dangerous paths in the world has been converted into a safe 8km path with jaw dropping cliffside views. More information on the trek can be found here: Caminito del Rey in Malaga | spain.info in english. Rates at Wyndham Costa del Sol start from 75 euros per night. For more information on rooms and rates, check out www.wyndhamresidencescostadelsol.com .