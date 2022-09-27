Categories
Xbox Game Pass Games Not To Miss



There’s a lot of games to play on Xbox Game Pass, and with its catalog ever-growing, it can be a lot to keep track of. In this video, we go over some of the recent games to make their way to the service, like Moonscars, or Slim Rancher 2, as well as some gems like Beacon Pines.

One of the biggest additions to Game Pass was Deathloop—the once PlayStation 5 exclusive is now available on Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S.

Be sure to check out our video on The Redesign That Saved Deathloop here: https://youtu.be/9uzhjl8xh_M



