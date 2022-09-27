Yellowstone numbers for August down 37%

Yellowstone National Park hosted 582,211 recreation visits in August 2022.
This is a 37% decrease from August 2021 (921,844 recreation visits), the most-visited August on record, and a 29% decrease from August 2019 (820,006), the last year pre-covid.
On June 13, all entrances to the park were closed due to historic flooding. Visitors were evacuated over the next 24 hours.
As the park recovers from the June flood, officials said it’s critical that visitors traveling to the park in the coming weeks stay informed about what’s open and closed. For a list of closures, go to nps.gov/yell/learn/news/220613.htm.
So far in 2022, the park has hosted 2,446,982 recreation visits, down 32% from 2021 at the same time.
The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years (through August):
• 2022 – 2,446,982 (The park was closed June 13 through June 21. Three entrances opened June 22)
• 2020 – 2,556,528 (The park was closed March 24 through May 17. Two entrances opened May 18 and the remaining three opened on June 1)
