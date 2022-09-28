10 Most Shocking Moments In James Bond Movies

There’s a lot of talk in both the James Bond fandom and the movie industry itself about what direction the 007 franchise should go in, with Skyfall and Spectre director Sam Mendes saying it would be “wonderful” for a woman to direct the next movie. And while many agree that the franchise could use some freshening up, there are some moments in Bond movies that had audiences flabbergasted. 007 is known for his action-packed extravaganzas, but occasionally his films go to dark places and are truly shocking.





Whether it was a brutal killing or an unexpected twist, the James Bond movies aren’t always just fun and games. While every movie might have a brutal scene or two, only the most surprising James Bond moments have stuck with viewers and become iconic parts of the classic franchise.

10 The Day The Clown Died

While every Bond movie has its fans, 1983’s Octopussy is generally considered the overall low point for the entire series. Even so, the movie’s opening action sequence still managed to shine above the rest of the story, and deliver a memorable moment that left the audience’s jaws on the floor.

Agent 009 is seen escaping from the German side of Berlin with a priceless artifact. His pursuers are knife-wielding goons who eventually do the spy in but not before he completes his task. While the scene wouldn’t normally be all that intense, the fact that 009 is dressed as a clown makes it jarring and off-putting. Starting with the death of a recognizable family image like a clown was a startling way to begin an otherwise innocuous film.

9 Xenia’s Death Grip

One of the most consistent aspects of the Bond franchise has been the spy’s incessant womanizing, and Goldeneye was no exception. The character of Xenia Onatopp could have very easily been another wasted character for Bond to seduce, but the film gave her a much more sinister and shocking purpose.

Bond had always used sex as a sort of weapon in his adventures, but in Goldeneye, the villain Onatopp used hers quite literally. The Georgian agent is seen squeezing a man to death with her thighs, and the subversion of pleasure was a shocking twist on the formula. With Famke Jansen’s brilliant delivery, she gave one of the best performances in the Pierce Brosnan era.

8 Locque Over The Edge

While Roger Moore was known as the funniest James Bond, the movie For Your Eyes Only took the character to an unbelievably dark place. Bond, though licensed to kill, never did so without a fair amount of provocation. However, when he had the assassin Locque in a compromising position, he took advantage.

Trapped in a car on the edge of a cliff, the man who tried to murder Bond was unceremoniously dumped from his perch by a simple kick from the spy. While it may seem somewhat silly, Bond killing a man in cold blood was unlike the reputation that Moore had cultivated.

7 Sanchez’s Fiery Temper

Timothy Dalton only got two chances to play the iconic hero, but his second outing, Licence to Kill, took the series in a decidedly somber direction. Blasting his way through enemies all throughout the film, Bond saved an extremely gruesome death for the man who tormented him the most, Sanchez.

With his foe soaked in gasoline and unarmed, the usually jocular secret agent uses the lighter given to him by his friend Felix to set Sanchez ablaze. As if immolating a man wasn’t bad enough, the engulfed baddie stumbles against a tanker truck and is exploded for his troubles. Sanchez may have had it coming, but his death was still a brutal kill on 007’s hands.

6 He Disagreed With Something That Ate Him

James Bond has his fair share of sidekicks throughout the franchise, and American agent Felix Leiter is one of his closest allies. Licence to Kill wasted no time in establishing its dark tone when, just shortly after his marriage, the trusty CIA operative is fed to tiger sharks by the dastardly goon Sanchez.

While it didn’t kill the man, the idea of Bond’s closest friend being gobbled up was in direct conflict with the mood of the rest of the movies. Showing that the main characters weren’t untouchable added a layer of intrigue to the story as the audience was left to question whether even Bond himself was truly safe.

5 Vesper’s Betrayal

Bond’s relationship with women is complicated, and ​​after a harrowing adventure in Casino Royale, the last act of the film completely pulls the rug out from under the spy who thought he fell in love.

Vesper reveals she is simply using him to steal his money, and Bond is given the ultimate dagger to the heart when she sacrifices herself to show she felt remorse. Casino Royale is the Bond film with the best plotting because it not only catches the viewer completely off guard, but it also helps to establish why Bond is the way he is in the other movies.

4 Mr. Big’s Grotesque Death

Live and Let Die introduced a brand-new era of James Bond, and gave audiences a whole new experience with Roger Moore in the title role. Though his first outing was an action-packed romp with a lot more laughs than chills, it wasn’t without its surprisingly dark moments as well.

Bond’s final confrontation with the movie’s villain Mr. Big featured one of the most gruesome and strange deaths in the franchise. After being equipped with shark-repelling pellets that cause the victim to explode, the desperate agent crams a pellet down Mr. Big’s throat. Though watching the man inflate like a balloon is over-the-top and cartoonish, it is absolutely horrific when taken in the context of an extremely violent death.

3 Bond Drops Blofeld

Though most fans forget the moment even happened, Bond finally got the upper hand on his old nemesis Blofeld and seemingly killed him forever. For Your Eyes Only had one of the series’ oddest pre-credits sequences, and it featured Blofeld attempt to kill Bond with a remote-controlled helicopter.

Bond gets the upper hand in the end, and actually uses the whirly-bird to pick up the villain and dump him down a gigantic smokestack. Though many fans were sad to see one of Bond’s best villains go so unceremoniously, the shocking moment signaled an entirely new direction for the franchise.

2 Silva Faces Facts

Skyfall was a revelation for many Bond fans, and it delivered the perfect mix of action and drama that had come to define the Daniel Craig era of films. Silva was a unique villain because he wasn’t motivated by greed or world domination; he had a simple mission to bring down MI6 because of its mistreatment of him.

After being captured and interrogated by M, Silva removes his false teeth and shows the spy leader exactly what her organization did to him. Not only is his visage nightmarish, but the idea of surviving such an ordeal had audiences squirming in their seats. Bond’s duty was always so black and white, but Silva’s mission introduced a lot of gray into the equation.

1 No More Mrs. Bond

The Bond franchise was at an impasse with On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, and the introduction of a new 007 was something they had never had to deal with before. The film ended up being one of the best in the franchise, and George Lazenby’s performance was perfectly balanced by that of Diana Rigg as Tracy.

As if the permanent bachelor getting married wasn’t shocking enough, the film doesn’t hesitate to absolutely shatter hearts with Tracy’s sudden and violent death. Even more shocking, the audience doesn’t even get a reprieve as the film ends with Bond mourning his lost love as she dies in his arms.

