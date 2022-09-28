Categories
Abilene High edges Abilene Cooper in District 4-5A tennis match


It’s been a long time since Abilene High and Cooper have been in the same tennis district, yet the two former rivals played like it was old times on Tuesday at the AHS courts.

It came down to the last match, and AHS’ Zoe Barrett pulled out a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Amelia Rockett at No. 6 girls singles to clinch the Eagles’ 10-9 victory over Cooper in a District 4-5A match.

“I am starting my 18th year at Abilene High, and I have never been involved in a better tennis match,” AHS coach Stacy Bryan said.

Both teams were in the UIL’s largest class ever since Cooper started playing tennis after opening its doors in 1960.

Cooper's Josh Trujillo adjusts to return a shot in a No. 2 boys doubles match against Abilene High's Luke Padon and Juan DelaPaz. Trujillo and Bailey Zapata won the match in three sets, but the Eagles won the District 4-5A team tennis match 10-9 on Tuesday at the AHS courts.

It was a fierce rivalry that ended when Cooper dropped to the second-largest class from 2008-09 and 2014 to the present.

It just happens that AHS stepped down and into the same district with the Cougars this year.

“It has been a while since we have played Cooper in a district match,” Bryan said. “The atmosphere was so electric. It was a great match by both teams.”



