BBC caller slams mortgage U-turn as ‘I’m going to lose’ house to bank

BBC’s Nicky Campbell spoke with a homeowner who fears the bank will repossess his home after mortgage rates jumped up sharply. It comes as Prime Minister Liz Truss’s attempts to boost growth with tax cuts led to a financial meltdown and a collapse of the pound.
The caller told BBC Radio 5: “Just last night before I went to bed I thought, let me just see currently what my balance is on my mortgage and if I was to fix it now.
“I mean I’m paying £927 a month now and if I was to fix it now, it’s looking between £1230 to £1400 with my current provider and even that on its own is astronomical.
“And with everything else going up, I’m just scared to think in the next nine months what’s going to happen.
“It’s the first time I’ve been in a position where I need to fix my mortgage.
“Like I said, it’s the first house that I’ve ever had.”
He added: “It’s my only house that I’m ever gonna have and I want to try and keep a hold of it because I don’t know where to go.
“We swallowed a pill by staying with my parents for five years and we brought up our two kids there and then saved money enough for us to be able to buy our own place.
“And in hindsight, looking back, I shouldn’t have took out an extra credit card to do the renovations because five years later now I’m thinking, I’m in such a rut.”
Having failed to cool the sell-off with verbal interventions over the previous two days, the BoE announced on Wednesday the immediate launch of its emergency bond-buying programme aimed at preventing the market turmoil from spreading.
The plan delivered by Truss’s finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday for tax cuts on top of an energy bill bailout, all funded by a huge increase in government borrowing, quickly led to a freezing of mortgage markets, selling of gilts by pension funds, and a leap in corporate borrowing costs.
It also triggered alarm in foreign capitals.
