BBC caller slams mortgage U-turn as ‘I’m going to lose’ house to bank

BBC’s Nicky Campbell spoke with a homeowner who fears the bank will repossess his home after mortgage rates jumped up sharply. It comes as Prime Minister Liz Truss’s attempts to boost growth with tax cuts led to a financial meltdown and a collapse of the pound.

The caller told BBC Radio 5: “Just last night before I went to bed I thought, let me just see currently what my balance is on my mortgage and if I was to fix it now.

“I mean I’m paying £927 a month now and if I was to fix it now, it’s looking between £1230 to £1400 with my current provider and even that on its own is astronomical.

“And with everything else going up, I’m just scared to think in the next nine months what’s going to happen.

“It’s the first time I’ve been in a position where I need to fix my mortgage.