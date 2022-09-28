Britons urged to ‘be careful’ as new Evri text scam emerges

One person who received the text said they clicked on the link and it took them to a website that was very convincing, as it used the same colours and text as the real Government website.

Another scam message included a link to a different bogus website: “You’re eligible for a discounted energy bill under the Energy Bills Support Scheme. You can apply here: https://energy-uk-gov.com.”

This £400 discount will be paid in instalments of £66 in October and November, then £67 from December to March.

For many Britons, the discount will be applied automatically, so any text message encouraging a person to click on a link should be treated with suspicion.