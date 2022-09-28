Brits spend over 10 years following same daily routines on ‘autopilot’

A quarter of those polled even admitted they drift through five or more hours a day without any real thought on what they are doing.

And nearly two-thirds (64 percent) of adults claimed their daily routine hardly ever changes.

The top things Brits are likely to do in the same way every day include getting dressed or showering at the same time of day, and eating the same breakfast.

But four in five (79 percent) of those who feel they are “stuck in a rut” of repetitive routines feel this holds them back from achieving their goals – including travelling the world, learning a new instrument, and starting to invest.

The study, commissioned by bank NatWest, also found half of adults (51 percent) admit they procrastinate instead of acting on tasks that need doing – including managing their finances, organising dates with friends, and food shopping.

As a result, six in ten have bought a self-help book – but half never finished it, with some not even completing the first chapter.

However, more than half (53 percent) of those polled, via OnePoll, think they should be more proactive about managing their personal finances.