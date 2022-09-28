Catherine Zeta-Jones gives her verdict on new Princess of Wales

“They’ve blown us away by speaking to every person young and old, it shows how wholly committed they are to their role as Prince and Princess of Wales.

“The Prince of Wales was even talking about learning Welsh, and said he’d learned the word ‘paned’ meaning cup of tea and ‘bara brith’.

“I think he’s taking being Prince of Wales very, very seriously.”

William’s father, King Charles, studied Welsh while at university in Aberystwyth and paid homage to his teacher Tedi Millward when he died in 2020.