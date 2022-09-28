Chris Newitt announced as the new Managing Director of Scania UK

Scania UK appoints Chris Newitt as its new Managing Director

Chris most recently spent more than six years as Global Performance Director for Jaguar Land Rover

He succeeds and will report into James Armstrong, who will become Executive Regional Director for Scania Europe North Region

Watch as Chris outlines his focuses for Scania UK: https://youtu.be/f_vhiKLA_RM

Milton Keynes, UK, 26 September 2022: Scania UK is pleased to announce the appointment of its new Managing Director, Chris Newitt.

He began his tenure on 20 September and is responsible for guiding the business through the biggest transition the heavy transport industry has ever seen.

James Armstrong, Executive Regional Director for Scania Europe North, said: “I am delighted to welcome Chris to Scania UK. He has a proven track record and will bring a wealth of experience to one of the most revered positions in the industry.”

Chris has extensive expertise in the automotive business, having held several senior positions at Jaguar Land Rover for more than a decade, as well as significant senior experience working for Volkswagen Group UK.

Commenting on his appointment, Chris Newitt, said: “Scania is known around the world for its brand heritage, innovation, and deep engineering integrity. It will be my privilege to lead this fantastic company in the UK through what continues to be the most testing time of our generation.

“Renowned for their passion and spirit, the people of Scania UK are the driving force behind its success. I couldn’t be more excited to join the team continuing to shape the future of this iconic company in the UK.”

Chris succeeds and will report into James Armstrong, who will take up his new role as Executive Regional Director for Scania Europe North Region, where he will manage six European markets – UK, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and the Baltics.

