Colombo Dockyard delivers eco bulk carrier to Norway’s Misje – Business News | Daily Mirror

Group photo with ship model after signing delivery protocols

Colombo Dockyard PLC (CDPLC) recently delivered Misje Vita, 5000DWT eco bulk carrier built for Misje Eco Bulk AS, Norway (Misje).

CDPLC signed and executed shipbuilding contracts with Misje Eco Bulk AS (Misje), a Norwegian company, a fully-owned subsidiary of Kåre Misje & Co, in March 2020, for four vessels and in December 2021, for another two vessels and reservation of dock slots for additional four vessels in September 2022.

Misje Eco Bulk AS is CDPLC’s first European customer for a shipbuilding project and the delivery of the vessel

Misje Chairman Roald Misje and Colombo Dockyard MD and CEO D.V. Abeysinghe exchange delivery protocols

marks a historic milestone in Sri Lankan shipbuilding, which demonstrates CDPLC’s ability to undertake different types of vessels with varying and modern technologies. CDPLC is pleased to be able to deliver the ship on schedule, despite many disruptions, both domestically and internationally. Sri Lanka’s economy is striving to recover from a serious downturn and CDPLC has been able to manage operations during this difficult period through aggressive planning and continuous government support.

This is the first vessel of the series and this 89.95 metre-long vessel is designed to hold a cargo capacity of 5000 DWT. The type of cargo it could carry includes bulk cargo, grain, timber, unit loads and containers.

These vessels are designed to be sustainable and climate friendly with lower emissions compared to conventional bulk carriers of the same size. Each vessel has a four-stroke diesel engine with a hybrid-electric drive system incorporated with Active Front End (AFE) technology, allowing bidirectional power flow and the battery unit is mainly used for peak shaving and capable of supplying constant power for a certain time period in steaming mode as well. Separate power and energy management system (PMS/EMS) inbuilt controls and manages the surveillance of the electric power production and consumption, taking into account the generating set, hybrid drive system, battery system, switchboards and consumers.

Misje Vita 5000DWT eco bulk carrier ready for delivery