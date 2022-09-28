Coracle Online opens up education and purpose for prisoners

The economic and social costs of reoffending are some £18billion a year for the UK. “While we understand people want offenders to be punished, we can’t put our heads in the sand when it comes to rehabilitation,” Tweed points out.

“We aim to give prisoners basic digital skills so they can study to degree level or take vocational courses such as in food hygiene or health and safety.

“Helping them realise there are better options than crime achieves better outcomes and for society as a whole.”

Tweed, a former shipping broker, was already working with the Marine Society running e-learning business Coracle Maritime for seafarers unable to access the internet or wifi mid-ocean when in 2017 he was asked to donate books to a prison near Coracle’s base in Newmarket, Suffolk.

“I realised the isolation similarities and we adapted our tech from cabins to cells. We chose Chromebook and worked with Google to get the tech right so everything was totally secure,” he explains.

Coracle approached the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) and HM Prison and Probation Service and, although “it wasn’t an easy sell and needed both determination and creativity,” says Tweed.

“However concerns about the digital divide and its implications were increasing and coincided with our proposition. We realised the importance of security and stressed that.”

After successful pilots, the company’s Coracle Inside division was born and is one of the few authorised by the MoJ to provide computers to prisoners.