Creator of PUBG Reveals New Blockchain-based Metaverse Game

Brendan Greene, the creator of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), is working on a new game. It will use blockchain technology, NFTs, and the metaverse. Using a virtual universe the size of Earth, gamers of the upcoming game Artemis may create and play anything they wish. The introduction of gaming infrastructure by blockchain businesses has sped up the expansion of the blockchain, metaverse, and NFTs sectors.

In an interview published on September 27, PUBG developer Brendan Greene discussed his ambitions to include blockchain technology, the metaverse, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into his next Earth-sized virtual and open world game Artemis.

Open-source Nature

Players and creators alike will benefit from the game’s use of blockchain technology. It will open up novel possibilities and experiences. In addition, the metaverse and NFTs will usher in novel gaming mechanics, assets, and tokens, ushering in a new digital market.

Brendan stated:

“We’re building a digital place. That has to have an economy, and it has to have systems at work. And I do believe you should be able to extract value from a digital place; it has to be like the internet, where you can do stuff that will earn you money.”

Despite the fact that Artemis is not a money-making venture, gamers and artists will be able to earn money from their work. Any player will be able to make modifications to the game because of its open-source nature.

A growing number of individuals and organizations are investing billions in NFT and metaverse businesses, and these enterprises continue to expand their operations.

