Cyberpunk 2077 IS BACK, BABYYYY



CD Projekt Red has spent over a year patching Cyberpunk 2077, and recently, patch 1.6 released. Many game breaking bugs have been patched at this point, and especially for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5. However, what seems to have relit the fire under Cyberpunk 2077 is Netlfix and Studio Trigger’s recent anime: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Edgerunners was animated by Studio Trigger, the team famous for anime such as Kill La Kill, Little Witch Academia, and Promare. It was founded by the team who created Gurren Lagann. And, their animation is spectacular, once again showcased with Edgerunners.

Edgerunners has plenty of Easter eggs from Cyberpunk 2077, and draws deeply from its lore and world to create a story focused around Cyber Psychos. And – it’s popularity and success has lead to a reawakening in the Cyberpunk 2077 community, with many players coming back to a game that is finally near the state it should have been at release.

So here’s a rundown on the new-found popularity of Cyberpunk 2077, and how Edgerunners was able to breath life into the franchise.



