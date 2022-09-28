Drivers urged to turn off specific car functions to save fuel

With temperatures slowly dropping, drivers will be more likely to turn to heated seats and steering wheels. While it might provide comfort, drivers’ wallets could be negatively affected by the accessory. With that in mind, motorists have been urged to limit the usage of heated seats and steering wheels to save money.

John Wilmot, the CEO of car leasing comparison website LeaseLoco, told Experss.co.uk: “Although the cost of a litre of fuel has dropped a little from recent highs, millions of UK families are still feeling it in the pocket.

“Most of us can’t do without a car, particularly with kids going back to school after the summer holidays and parents having to do the daily school run.

“With fuel costs expected to stay high for some time yet, it’s worth looking at how we can adapt our driving and how often we drive, to squeeze as much value as possible from that litre of fuel.”

Speaking about car accessories, Mr Wilmot told motorists to “take it easy” adding: “If you have a car with heated seats and a heated steering wheel, it’s understandable to want to turn them on when you first get in.

