Food price rises in Spain leapfrog Britain to reach record high

This is one of several economic factors having an impact on the supply and cost of products, with consumers across Europe feeling the pinch from several directions.

In Spain, the cost of the average supermarket shopping basket for a household – including food, hygiene products and pharmaceuticals – has increased in price by 15.2 percent in the year to May, according to a study by Spain’s Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU).

This was the highest price increase since the studies were launched 34 years ago, it said, adding that “far from stopping, this increase has continued in recent months”.

The OCU reported yesterday that the rise had come from a general rise in product prices, rather than it coming from products in one specific area.