Categories
Business

Ford’s fundamentals remain strong, despite CEO’s recession worries, productions snags


Ford CEO Jim Farley poses next to a model of the all-new Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck at the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, April 26, 2022.

Rebecca Cook | Reuters

The economy faces a heightened risk of a recession, Ford (F) CEO Jim Farley told CNBC on Tuesday, a week after the automaker warned investors of $1 billion in unexpected supplier costs and parts shortages in the third quarter. But the Club is sticking with Ford because we believe it has what it takes to navigate macroeconomic headwinds and supply disruptions.



Source link

CNBC

By CNBC

CNBC is the number one business and financial news network on the planet.

Our mission is to help the influential and aspirational to make astute decisions to get ahead.

CNBC International ensures no matter where you are you can keep up to date with the latest breaking business and financial news.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.