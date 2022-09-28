Hamza Yassin sparks Strictly injury concerns with training measures

“And you keep working on those kicks and flicks because I feel like this is going to be an incredible jive. Good luck to the two of you at the weekend.”

Fans will be relieved that Hamza’s injury seems to under control and it’s hoped it won’t affect his performance this weekend.

The two had earlier talked about the jive they will be performing on Saturday, claiming it wasn’t an easy routine.

“There’s a lot of energy and a lot of sass in that,” Jowita remarked. “So you’re going to see a completely different side of Hamza.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6.30pm on BBC One.