Harry and Meghan push back return to work after UK visit

The potential reconciliation between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and the rest of the Royal Family has sparked a debate on GB News.

Host Dan Wootten posed the question “Should King Charles III prioritise the country over Harry and Meghan?”

Royal biographer Angela Levin, author Anna May Mangan, and editor-in-chief of About Time magazine Angelica Malin appeared on the panel to discuss the issue.

Ms Mangan stated that she “would have cut all ties five minutes after the Oprah Winfrey interview”.

Ms Levin told the programme: “No one has the right to tell a father how he feels about his son, or daughter for that matter.

“It’s really up to them, but I think there is a big difference between someone who is like a King or anybody in those sort of areas that you have to split your personal life from your professional life.”

