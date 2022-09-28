Hello everyone, today in this article we will show you how to build the best Vargo-S class in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Are you looking for the best Vargo S Warzone loadout for the PC game? Here are the accessories and class set-up you should use. Call of Duty Warzone is still going strong and has introduced the Vargo S to try to shake up the assault rifle game. Focusing on long-range attacks, the Vargo S will definitely shake up the previous meta, whether you are looking for victories or just playing with your friends. However, if you really want to take advantage of the weapon, you need to have the best loadout for the Vargo S Warzone. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

The Vargo-S is the latest weapon to arrive in Call of Duty: Vanguard, with the Season 4 Reloaded update. Players can unlock the Vargo-S assault rifle with ease, as they only need to get 15 kills at close range with any weapon. Once the Vargo is unlocked, players can immediately begin to level it up and eventually equip its best loadout. There is some confusion about what equipment is considered meta for the new AR at the beginning of Season 4 Reloaded. However, we have put together a solid loadout of Vargo-S for the Vanguard.

The loadout for Vanguard is more focused on speed, as multiplayer is much more hectic than battle royale. However, the addition of mobility will not take much away in terms of accuracy or damage range; in fact, players will have the same accuracy as they would using the Warzone loadout. Although damage range is reduced, firefights are generally not spaced far enough apart to make a big difference. You can also unlock the Welgun in COD: Vanguard

How to build the best Call of Duty: Vanguard Vargo-S class

Choosing the right equipment for a weapon is crucial in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Players must accentuate a weapon’s strengths and cover its weaknesses. Building the perfect weapon is a subjective process that requires players to find their ideal kit. The ideal kit for the Vargo-S is as follows:

Muzzle : MX Silencer

: MX Silencer Barrel : Mirzoyan 414mm Custom

: Mirzoyan 414mm Custom Optic : G16 2.5x

: G16 2.5x Stock : Mirzoyan Custom SK2

: Mirzoyan Custom SK2 Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Magazine : 6.5mm Sakura 45 Round Drums

: 6.5mm Sakura 45 Round Drums Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Hatched Grip

: Hatched Grip Perk : Hardscope

: Hardscope Perk 2: On-Hand

The key to the Vargo-S is its mid- to long-range strength. The weapon is great for hitting distant enemies with laser-like accuracy. Most kits must ensure that the player can see and shoot enemies before he can engage them. The stock and barrel work together to ensure that the Vargo-S can fire automatically without worrying about recoil. The Hand Stop under the barrel does the same. The reduction in accuracy of firing from the hip is noticeable, but frankly, players should not fire this weapon from the hip.

Some magazines hold more rounds for the Vargo-S, but the Sakura adds crucial ADS velocity. The On-Hand ability doubles this concept to ensure that the Vargo-S can be useful in rapid engagements. The G16 2.5x sight allows the player to hit enemies like a sniper. Insert elongated ammunition into the weapon to achieve a perfect long-range assault weapon. Finally, the Hardscope ability means that a second or two spent aiming downwards provides a huge increase in accuracy.

After using the Vargo S in various maps and modes, it is an assault rifle that has its moments thanks to its increased damage. Compared to rifles like the BAR and Automaton, the Vargo S is on par with the best Vanguard assault rifles featured in Season 4 Reloaded.

