Hugh Jackman’ return as Wolverine prompts questions on Logan’s death





Marvel fans were spoiled overnight as Ryan Reynolds dropped a video that announced some key details about his next superhero movie, Deadpool 3. On top of Reynolds promising a “special, true to character” movie, he also revealed that Hugh Jackman will be returning to play Wolverine “one more time”.

Wolverine’s comeback in the series is massively exciting for fans, as the fan favourite Jackman played the hero for over 18 years. The star was involved in the first X-Men trilogy, beginning in 2000, and was involved in all of the spin-offs and prequel movies, as well, up until 2017. However, things changed for Jackman after the release of Logan. The gritty movie showed a more vulnerable version of Wolverine trying to save the life of a young mutant girl, Dafne, who had the same powers as him. But the movie had a finality to it.

Logan definitively ended Wolverine’s story when he sacrificed himself to save his surrogate daughter. The touching last moments of the movie showed the young warrior burying Wolverine in a shallow grave and placing a wooden “X” over his body. With the version of Logan we know and love dead and gone for good, how will he be making a comeback in Deadpool 3? Well, the answer is simple: The multiverse. Marvel fans would not have forgotten the events of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness just yet, and for good reason. This movie – along with the Disney Plus show Loki – introduced the concept of dimension-hopping and different versions of the same character. Doctor Strange had his own doppelgangers (named variants), as did Captain America. And Doctor Strange not only introduced such incredible historic characters as Reed Richards and Maria Rambeau, but it also brought Professor Charles Xavier into the mix. READ MORE: Deadpool 3 is Ryan Reynolds’ chance to fix X-Men’s confusing timeline

While Jackman’s return to playing Wolverine might have Marvel fans excited to see him in a dozen more movies, that may not be the case. Since Wolverine’s death in Logan, the Aussie actor has made it very clear that he was “done” playing the character after personifying him for more than 17 years. In 2021 he told Comic Book: “Before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought: ‘This is it.’ And that really helped me. It really helped knowing I was going into my last season [as Wolverine], that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it’s still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it’s done. Tell that to whoever you want to.” He comically added: “Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he’s like, doesn’t believe and he thinks I’m joking, please.”

Jackman has also been very clear about his stance on joining the MCU in recent years. Various rumours have popped up suggesting that the Greatest Showman actor had been taking meetings with Marvel boss Kevin Feige behind closed doors. The star responded: "There's nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it's probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table." Feige himself has spoken about Jackman's role as Wolverine in the past He defended the actor from criticisms, saying: "Who cares that he's so tall? He embodies the spirit of Wolverine, and that was a big lesson that I always took from that. It doesn't have to match the comic frame exactly. It has to match the spirit of it."