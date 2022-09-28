‘Hurts like hell’ BBC’s Jo Whiley asks fans for advice over condition

The star continued: “If I’m working away anywhere, or I’ve got the day in London and a couple of hours, I will have my costume and google so that I can find a local pool. I’ll just get in the water and that helps everything.

“I do get quite a lot of pain in my joints, which is very annoying, but I could see it coming. My grandma had osteoarthritis, my mum has it, like my auntie, my dad’s got rheumatoid arthritis.”

Jo has also worked on increasing her flexibility to support her spine and improve her ability to move.

“I am not very supple and flexible,” she said, “but I always take the opportunity to try and stretch when we’re watching television.

“I’ll be there doing glute stretches or stretching my arms. Stretching is incredibly important,” she added.