Images emerge of Russian men in their 60s being deployed to Ukraine





Images have emerged of Russian men in their 60s being deployed to fight in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin last week ordered the immediate mobilisation of 300,000 reservists in his “special military operation”.

The Kremlin insisted that only those with previous military experience would be drafted into Ukraine. Exceptions were also made for students and the elderly. But reports soon emerged suggesting these rules were not being followed. In Krasnoslobodsk, Volgograd region, a 63-year-old man with diabetes and at risk of strokes was drafted as part of the mobilisation.

Before his retirement, he was deputy commander of a military unit in charge of logistics, he was drafted into the war with the promise that he would solely be “assisting the military enlistment office.” Moscow will not give out passports to Russians mobilised by the army, according to a government information portal updated on Wednesday. In new images, troops being sent to war are quite noticeably in their 50s – some undoubtedly in their 60s. READ MORE: Brexiteer claims Remainers ‘to blame’ for run on the pound

Moscow will not give out passports to Russians mobilised by the army, according to a government information portal updated on Wednesday. "If a citizen is summoned for army service or received a summons [for mobilisation], he will be refused a passport," the website said. Those who are not issued a passport will be notified how long the hold will be in place. Disregard of the mobilisation criteria has sparked a blame-game within Russian institutions, with the Kremlin understood to be passing the buck onto various bureaucracies, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

The body told Interfax: “The Kremlin is deflecting blame for the Russian government’s failure to abide by its own stated criteria for mobilisation and exemptions onto the failing bureaucratic institutions responsible for the mobilisation. “The Kremlin is downplaying the widespread violations of the mobilisation law as individual errors of local authorities, claiming to correct these errors as citizens call attention to them. “The violations are clearly too common to be merely the result of individual errors, however, and Russian citizens can see them all too clearly.”

Russian lawmakers have insisted fighting-age men should not be allowed to leave Russia. But hours after Putin’s mobilisation announcement, one-way fights out of Moscow sold out, and queues of cars are understood to have been building at several border points. The mobilisation was branded by the West as an admission of failure in Ukraine, and analysts have also suggested the move could hamper rather than strengthen Russia’s position, with some suggesting the reservists are unlikely to require sufficient training.