Inaugural Blind and Low Vision Tennis Championships taking place in Melbourne from tomorrow

29 September 2022 | Tennis Victoria

More than 30 of Australia’s best blind and low vision tennis players will be in Melbourne from tomorrow for the inaugural 2022 Australian Blind and Low Vision Championships taking place at Melbourne Park from 30 September – 2 October.

This is the first national event of its kind, aiming to increase pathway opportunities and accessibility to tennis for people who are blind or have low vision, whilst enabling the best players to compete against each other.

Competition begins on Friday September 30 at 3pm, with the finals to be held on Sunday.

You can keep up to date with all the action and live scores here!

Tennis Australia in collaboration with Vision Australia and Blind Sport and Recreation Victoria have worked to expand the space of this sport whilst making it inclusive and safe. The competition will see more than 30 players taking to the courts across men, women and doubles categories. Blind and Low Vision Tennis follows the same rules as mainstream tennis with some modifications depending on the classification.

There are four classifications/categories depending on their level of vision –

B1: Visual acuity poorer than LogMAR 2.60

B2: Visual acuity ranging from LogMAR 1.50 to 2.60 (inclusive)

B3: Visual acuity ranging from LogMAR 1.0 to 1.40 (inclusive) OR visual fields less than 10 degrees diameter and visual acuity better than 0.5 (B4)

B4: Visual acuity ranging from LogMAR 0.5 to 0.9 (inclusive) OR visual fields less than 40 degrees diameter and visual acuity better than 0.5.

You can find out more about classification and entries here.