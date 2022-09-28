Irresponsible Parent Encourages Kid To Pet Wild Bison (Video)

There are around 5,000 bison that roam the expansive lands of Yellowstone National Park. Contrary to (what seems like) popular belief, the bison are wild animals.

Yes. You read that correctly. Bison are wild animals. Need to read that one more time? They’re wild, which means that they’re NOT safe to pet.

One might think that information is common sense, but, as you can see in the video below, there are plenty of people who just don’t seem to get it.

Check out the video of a young girl petting a bison with the encouragement of her dad. He’s the one in the green shirt holding a cellphone up to record her.

Nobody was hurt, thankfully, but that’s not the point.

Yellowstone National Park requires guests to give bison more than 25 yards of space.

That might be difficult to adhere to in this particular situation considering this bison is walking next to one of Yellowstone’s wooden walkways, but reaching over a flimsy fence to touch a bison’s butt is not advisable.

Don’t be stupid. Don’t pet bison.