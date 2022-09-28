It’s Time to Meet Your Maker! Moonscars is Now Available – Xbox Wire

Celebrating their first ever game launch as a newly formed indie dev studio, Black Mermaid has created a challenging, non-linear, souls-like action game that will test your skills and leave you wanting more. The good news is you can play it today on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10/11, and also with Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta).

Moonscars initially broke out earlier this year when it was announced and the small dev team revealed a slick high-frame combat animation that wowed fans on Reddit. Since then the team, who is based in Moldova and comprised of key members Ștefan Semionov (artist) and Alexandru Romanciuc (programmer), along with Andriy Moroz (game designer), have been working night and day (literally) to bring their dream concept to reality.

One of the key things that makes Moonscars stand out is it’s stunning and unique painterly look, which was inspired by the Dutch oil painting masters like Rembrandt. This led them to create a world using a muted palette of dark grays, with color accents, which perfectly encapsulates the world’s environment in which you play. On top of this great foundation the team layered smooth, hand drawn animations, quick and responsive combat controls, an interesting story plot with twists and turns and finally an incredibly likeable, if not somewhat disturbed, lead female protagonist (she has reasons, believe me).

In Moonscars, you will be put to the test as you unravel the mystery of Grey Irma’s world. Every death is a lesson learned – and as you overcome each challenge, new truths will be revealed. As the fierce clayborne warrior Grey Irma, you must push your combat skills to the limit and master new abilities to progress through an unforgiving nonlinear 2D world. Facing off against the relentless, destructive darkness and cruel mistress, the Moon, your quest is to find the Sculptor and unravel the mystery of your existence.

Key Features:

Death shapes you – Before you rise, you first must fall. Mold yourself into a master warrior through a cycle of trial and triumph.

A grimly gorgeous world – Explore the shadows and secrets concealed in the moonlight of a painterly nonlinear 2D realm marred by desperation and despair.

Test your resolve – Sharpen your skills and reflexes in challenging, action-packed combat. Slash and parry with your sword, wield unique special weapons, and command powerful Witchery.

The Moon hungers – Unearth a strange, dark fantasy tale filled with twists and intricate worldbuilding. Seek the truth of your creation and be rewarded.

Clay, bone, and ichor – Bear witness to tales and memories of betrayal, suffering and revenge as Grey Irma and her fellow beings of flesh and clay seek truth and purpose.

Moonscars is available today on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10/11, and also available with Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta).