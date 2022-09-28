Keir Starmer’s Good Morning Britain interview ‘cut short’

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer appeared on Wednesday’s instalment of Good Morning Britain to discuss the Government’s tax-cutting agenda which he deplored. However, presenters Susanna Reid and Ed Balls claimed they had to “stop asking questions” and cut the interview shorter than they anticipated following a “demand” by Starmer’s team.

During the interview, there was a short silence following one of Balls’ questions to Starmer about Labour MP Rupa Huq being suspended for her “ill-judged” comments about Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

Reid chimed in to explain they had to cut their interview with the Labour Leader short as he had to attend the Labour Party Conference.

Balls told ITV viewers: “He’s got other things to go and do.”

Reid added: “[We had to] stop asking questions, I know, but that was a demand by his people.”

More to follow…

