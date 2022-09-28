Mortgage chaos as weak pound set to spark ‘higher prices’

The pound has plummeted following the Government’s mini Budget announcement, creating uncertainty amongst millions. The Bank of England has vowed it will take whatever steps are necessary regarding interest rates in an effort to help the ailing economy.

However, this has unsettled mortgage holders, many of whom are worried about skyrocketing payments in the near future.

A weak pound means inflation, already at record highs, is likely to get even higher.

This means the chance of rate rises is becoming even more likely, wreaking havoc on household outgoings.

For one expert, the recent circumstances have created a toxic recipe of dread within the market.

READ MORE: Pensioners race to cash in pension pots as cost of living crisis bites