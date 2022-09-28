Mortgage chaos as weak pound set to spark ‘higher prices’

The pound has plummeted following the Government’s mini Budget announcement, creating uncertainty amongst millions. The Bank of England has vowed it will take whatever steps are necessary regarding interest rates in an effort to help the ailing economy.
However, this has unsettled mortgage holders, many of whom are worried about skyrocketing payments in the near future.
A weak pound means inflation, already at record highs, is likely to get even higher.
This means the chance of rate rises is becoming even more likely, wreaking havoc on household outgoings.
For one expert, the recent circumstances have created a toxic recipe of dread within the market.
The turmoil has forced several lenders including Halifax, Virgin Money and Skipton Building Society to withdraw and reprice products, or make changes.
Vikki Jefferies, Proposition Director at PRIMIS, spoke to Express.co.uk about the potential consequences of these moves.
She said: “With the pound falling to an all-time low against the dollar, there are clear implications for the mortgage market.
“While this dip in mortgage choice is temporary, and products will return, customers should expect higher prices in the short to medium term future.
“We would recommend anybody looking for a mortgage product, whether that be a first time buyer or someone remortgaging, speaks to their broker as they are best placed to provide important insight into the most suitable products for them.”
Ms Jefferies stressed these professionals typically have access to market wide lender panels, often including deals which are not available on the high street.
As a result, many may wish to turn to brokers to guide them through a complicated environment.
However, Mr Chadbourne urged Britons to remain calm as much as possible in the face of volatility.
He added: “Lenders have been moving and changing rates and refining products over the last 12 months, so the fact they are doing so now isn’t new.
“It’s only natural they take time to adjust to the mini-Budget and the impact it is having on the pound.
“But there are still plenty of products out there and plenty of lenders wanting to lend to new and existing customers.
“As a borrower, offers are valid for six months, so it makes sense to secure a rate now and then continue looking as rates fluctuate.
“Lenders are probably more likely to be sensitive, looking to work with their customers to find a way to combat the cost of borrowing before considering further action.”
