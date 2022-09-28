Nadia Sawalha wades into ‘vitriol’ aimed at Harry and Meghan over PDA

The criticism that Harry and Meghan received, not only on that day, but throughout many of the events held after the Queen’s death, was not right, according to Nadia.

She said: “You know because they do clearly really care for each other.

“I don’t agree with everything they’ve done and said, I certainly don’t, but I just don’t think anyone deserves what they have been put through, it is just shocking.”

After defending Meghan Markle and Prince Harry against online trolls, Nadia went on to say what she loved about the duo reuniting with Prince William and Kate Middleton, and the way they have handled such a difficult situation.