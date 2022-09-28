New On Netflix In October 2022: Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, Big Mouth Season 6

Netflix’s is getting even bigger in October, with more new movies and TV shows to watch–including original content. October means Halloween, and while Netflix is of course getting lots of horror picks, there is also some nice variety with other picks also deserving of your attention.
Among the scary content, Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is definitely worth a look. Coming to Netflix on October 25, the horror anthology series packs in eight episodes with their own story, and del Toro says it’s “a show I always wanted to make.” Among the eight stories, six coming as adaptations from the classical horror genre the anthology is named for, and an additional two are original works by del Toro himself. According to Netflix, del Toro has curated a collection of “unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror.” Check out the trailer below, which features a look at the show’s monsters and also offers a taste of the collection’s tone.
On October 28, monsters of a totally different variety will be among the returning characters in Season 6 of Big Mouth. The adult animated coming-of-age sitcom co-created by Nick Kroll (The League) is still going strong after its 2017 debut–so much so that earlier this year it also got its own spin-off, Human Resources, centering on the workplace of the various hormone monsters featured in Big Mouth. Alternately poignant and filled with bathroom humor, the show presents a frank exploration of puberty, the human body, and sex–through the lens of a fictionalized version of Kroll’s childhood.
Below is a list of all the content coming to Netflix in October. You can also check out everything coming to Hulu, HBO Max, and Disney+.
October 1
- 17 Again
- 30 Minutes or Less
- 60 Days In: Season 3
- Any Given Sunday
- Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2
- Call Me by Your Name
- Charlotte’s Web (2006)
- Chocolat
- City Slickers
- The Color Purple
- Gladiator
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- I Love You, Man
- Labyrinth
- Land of the Lost
- Last Seen Alive
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- National Lampoon’s European Vacation
- National Lampoon’s Vacation
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Ocean’s Thirteen
- Ocean’s Twelve
- Point Break (1991)
- Risky Business
- Robin Hood
- Runaway Bride
- Rush Hour
- Rush Hour 2
- Rush Hour 3
- Scooby-Doo
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- Sex and the City 2
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
- Vegas Vacation
- Walking Tall
- Wedding Crashers
- Yes Man
October 2
October 3
- Chip and Potato: Season 4
- Jexi
October 4
- Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester
October 5
- Bling Empire: Season 3
- High Water
- Jumping from High Places
- Mr. Harrigan’s Phone
- Nailed It!: Season 7
- The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero
- The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave
- Togo
October 6
- Aftershock: Everest and Nepal Earthquake
- The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo
October 7
- Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes
- Derry Girls: Season 3
- Doll House
- Glitch
- Kev Adams: The Real Me
- Luckiest Girl Alive
- Man on Pause
- The Midnight Club
- The Mole
- Oddballs
- Old People
- The Redeem Team
- TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
October 9
October 10
- LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized – Part 2
- Spirit Rangers
October 11
- The Cage
- DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show
- Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever
- Island of the Sea Wolves
October 12
- Belascoaran, PI
- Blackout
- Easy-Bake Battle
- The Nutty Boy
- Wild Croc Territory
October 13
- Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2
- Exception — NETFLIX ANIME
- The Playlist
- The Sinner: Season 4: Percy
- Someone Borrowed
- Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal
October 14
- Black Butterflies
- The Curse of Bridge Hollow
- Everything Calls for Salvation
- Holy Family
- Mismatched: Season 2
- Take 1
October 15
- Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween
- Under the Queen’s Umbrella
October 16
- Dracula Untold
- Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
October 17
- Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant
October 18
- Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles
- LiSA Another Great Day
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6
- Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 (New Episodes Weekly)
October 19
- The Green Glove Gang
- Love Is Blind: Season 3 (New Episodes Weekly)
- Notre-Dame
- The School for Good and Evil
- The Stranger
October 21
- 28 Days Haunted
- Barbarians II
- Descendant
- From Scratch
- High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule
- ONI: Thunder God’s Tale
- Pokemon Ultimate Journeys
October 22
- LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show
October 23
- Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping
October 24
October 25
- Barbie Epic Road Trip
- Blade of the 47 Ronin
- Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities
- Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 (New Episodes Weekly)
October 26
- Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn
- The Good Nurse
- Hellhole
- Love is Blind: Season 3 (New Episodes Weekly)
- Robbing Mussolini
October 27
- Cici
- Daniel Spellbound
- Dubai Bling
- Earthstorm
- Family Reunion: Part 5
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- Romantic Killer — NETFLIX ANIME
October 28
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself
- Big Mouth: Season 6
- Drink Masters
- I AM A STALKER
- If Only
- My Encounter with Evil
- Wendell & Wild
- Wild is the Wind
October 29
