Newly mobilized soldiers, convicts from Russia start arriving in Ukraine – General Staff

The Russian occupation forces have begun the recruitment of personnel drafted as part of partial mobilization. Individuals convicted of criminal offenses are joining the units that are already fighting in Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its latest operational update posted on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

The enemy is shelling the positions of Ukrainian troops along the contact line, continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of Donetsk region, maintaining the captured territories and disrupting the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in certain directions. In addition, the enemy tries to restore lost positions in certain directions, conducts aerial reconnaissance.

The enemy strikes the civilians infrastructure and civilian residential areas. There is still a threat of airstrikes and missile strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine.

Over the past day, the invaders launched 10 missile attacks and 17 airstrikes, more than 24 MLRS attacks. The Russian forces attack civilian facilities in the territory of Ukraine, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war.

As a result of enemy shelling, the infrastructure of more than 40 settlements was damaged, including Kharkiv, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Mykolaiv, Avdiivka and Maryinka.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not changed significantly.

In other directions, the enemy used tanks, mortars and artillery of various types to shell settlements.

In the Slobozhanske direction, the invaders struck the areas near Strelecha, Sosnivka, Krasne and Hrushivka settlements.

In the Kramatorsk direction – Ridkodub, Katerynivka and Staryi Karavan.

In the Bakhmut direction – Spirne, Siversk, Serebrianka, New York, Bakhmutske, Vesela Dolyna, Yakovlivka, Bilohorivka and Rozdolivka.

In the Avdiivka direction – Avdiivka, Berdychi, Opytne, Vodiane, Tonenke, Krasnohorivka, Karlivka, Maryinka and Paraskoviivka.

In the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy shelled more than 25 settlements including Mykilske, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Neskuchne, Novomykolaivka, Vremivka, Temyrivka and Olhivske.

In the Southern Buh direction, the Russian forces struck more than 30 settlements along the contact line. The enemy UAVs made more than 25 sorties in order to carry out reconnaissance, adjust fire, and launch strikes on civilian infrastructure.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian defense forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Zaitseve, Mayorsk, Zalizne, Mykolaivka Druha, Pervomaiske, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and Bezymenne settlements.

The Ukrainian aviation launched more than 17 strikes. It was confirmed that 14 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and military equipment, 3 strongholds and 7 air defense positions were struck.

In addition, Ukrainian air defense units shot down an enemy aircraft, six UAVs and one Kh-59 guided air missile.

According to the General Staff, the Ukrainian missile and artillery troops struck 12 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment, 4 ammunition depots, positions of air defense systems and radio-electronic warfare means, in particular, the automated jamming station Zhitel. More detailed data on enemy losses is being further clarified.

