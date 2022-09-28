North Korea risks conflict with US as missiles fired towards japan





North Korea fired two ballistic missiles off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korea’s military said, as South Korea and the United States staged joint naval exercises involving an aircraft carrier. Japan’s coast guard also reported a suspected ballistic missile test.

The launch came two days after South Korea and US forces launched their military exercise in the waters off South Korea’s east coast involving an aircraft carrier. North Korea also fired a ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast on Sunday. US Vice President Kamala Harris is set to arrive in the South Korean capital, Seoul, on Thursday after a visit to Japan.

During her trip, she will visit the heavily fortified Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) between the neighbours on Thursday. In a speech hours earlier aboard the destroyer USS Howard destroyer in the Japanese city of Yokosuka, Harris said Sunday’s launch was part of an “illicit weapons programme which threatens regional stability and violates multiple US Security Council resolutions”. North Korea has been subjected to UN sanctions since 2006, which the Security Council has steadily – and unanimously – stepped up over the years to cut off funding for its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes.

The Hermit State rejects UN resolutions as an infringement of its sovereign right to self defence and space exploration, and has criticised military exercises by United States and South Korea as proof of their hostile intentions. Japanese broadcaster Asahi subsequently reported at least one of the projectiles had landed outside its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). Speaking in relation to Sunday’s launch, South Korea’s military said it was a single, short-range ballistic missile fired from near the Taechon area of North Pyongyan Province just before 7 am local time and flew about 600 km (373 miles) at an altitude of 60 km and a speed of Mach 5.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement: “North Korea’s launch of a ballistic missile is an act of grave provocation that threatens the peace and security of the Korean peninsula and international community.” After the launch, the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Kim Seung-kyum and the US Forces Korea Commander Paul LaCamera discussed the situation and reaffirmed their readiness to respond to any threat or provocation from North Korea, it added. South Korea’s National Security Council held an emergency meeting to discuss response measures and condemned the launch as an apparent violation of the UN Security Council Resolutions and an unjustifiable act of provocation.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who arrived in Seoul late on Saturday from a trip to Britain, the United States and Canada, was briefed on the launch, the presidential office said. Japan’s Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada said Japan estimated the missile reached maximum altitude at 50 km and may have flown on an irregular trajectory. Hamada said it fell outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone and there were no reports of problems with shipping or air traffic. (More to follow)