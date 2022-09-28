Categories
Norway’s Plan for $3 Billion Levy Hits Fish Farmers’ Stocks


Norway unveiled a plan to tap power and fish companies for 33 billion kroner ($3 billion) a year to cover ballooning budget expenditures, sending salmon farmers’ stocks falling.

The government is proposing to introduce a resource rent tax on aquaculture and wind power, increasing that tax on hydropower and to charge an extraordinary tax on wind and hydropower due to the very high electricity prices, the government said on Wednesday.

“Energy producers and the aquaculture industry make billions of kroner on our common resources,” the cabinet of Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said in a statement. “The government is now …



