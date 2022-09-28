Norwegian Getaway Cruise Cancelled Due to Hurricane Ian

Norwegian Cruise Line is cancelling the next departure of the Norwegian Getaway due to the impact of the Hurricane Ian in Florida.

“The safety and comfort of our guests and crew is always our number one priority. Due to the projected path of Hurricane Ian, Norwegian Getaway’s September 29, 2022 sailing has been cancelled. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause,” the company said in a statement issued to booked guests and travel agents.

Cruising to the Eastern Caribbean, the cancelled voyage was set to depart from Port Canaveral. The nine-night cruise included visits to Great Stirrup Cay, St. Maarten, St. John’s, San Juan, St. Thomas and Puerto Plata.

According to the letter, impacted guests will receive a full refund to the original form of payment, in addition to a 25 percent future cruise credit.

The FCC can be used for any voyage departing through December 31, 2023, and will be available as of October 10, 2022.

Meanwhile, guests who booked air through Norwegian Cruise Line and are currently in transit will have their return home tickets reissued by the company.

“Once again, we apologize for any inconvenience as a result of this unforeseen event,” the company added.

The Norwegian Getaway’s next scheduled cruise departs Port Canaveral on October 8. The week-long voyage features calls in San Juan, St. Thomas, Puerto Plata and Great Stirrup Cay.

The Hurricane Ian is also impacting other cruise ships currently sailing in the area.

In addition to Norwegian, Carnival Cruise Line was also forced to cancel cruises onboard the Carnival Paradise and the Carnival Elation due to tropical storm.

Departing from Tampa and Jacksonville, respectively, both voyages were set to depart on September 29.

Other cruise lines, including MSC Cruises, Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises, have also altered itineraries.