Novak Djokovic fires warning to Nadal and ‘accepts’ prospect of bans

Djokovic was able to celebrate his friend and rival Federer’s career as he retired from professional tennis at the Laver Cup, and the Serbian admitted that it was “one of the most beautiful moments” anyone had experienced on a tennis court.

“We all knew it would be an emotional farewell for Roger but I think we were all taken away by the moment,” Djokovic told the ATP.

“At the same time it is a mix of emotions. Sadness because one of the greatest athletes of all time is leaving the sport but on the other hand seeing him happy with the way it all played out, I was just very grateful and privileged to be alongside other Team World and Europe players to witness that. It was one of the most beautiful moments I have ever experienced in my life, for sure.”