Now Amazon wants to watch you sleep! Halo Rise tracks you in bed





There’s another new gadget that Amazon wants you to plug into your walls and this time it’s all about tracking your sleep. The Halo Rise sits next to your bed and uses special sensors to see exactly how good, or bad, your nightly slumber has been.

Now, before you start worrying that spy cameras are going to watch you in bed don’t panic as all of the tracking is done via hidden contactless technology which can monitor movement, respiration and movement patterns to determine sleep stages throughout the night. All of this is done without ever videoing you – in fact, there are no cameras at all tucked inside this product. When you wake up, you’ll get a full report, including colourful graphs, showing whether it was a good or bad time under the duvet. The Rise device also includes technology that can check the temperature, humidity, and light levels in the room during the night. All of these environmental changes can affect the quality of sleep with Amazon hoping it can then offer advice on making simple changes to your bedtime routine and room so you feel less tired in the morning. Along with tracking your shut-eye, the Halo Rise also features a wake light which slowly glows to mimic the sunrise on those dark winter mornings. A smart alarm is also included which monitors your sleep stages and wakes you at the ideal time for getting up. Both of these features should help to make easier to hop out of bed and start your day.

There’s also a clock so you can check the time and it’s powered by Alexa so you can ask it all the usual questions such as what the weather will be like and how long it’s going to take to get to work. “Quality sleep is an incredibly important factor in our overall health and well-being. In today’s busy world, getting more and better sleep is one of the areas that customers ask us about the most, which is why we’re tackling sleep head on,” said Melissa Cha, vice president of Amazon Smart Home and Health. “Halo Rise is designed to work intelligently in the background and give you an entirely new and effortless way to manage your sleep and achieve sleep-life harmony.” The Halo Rise will go on sale soon with a US price of $139.99. There’s no word yet on UK release of costs. Along with this new Halo Rise device, Amazon has also announced the release of a totally refreshed ereader called the Kindle Scribe. This device not only lets you read book but also scribble on the screen using a stylus supplied in the box. To accommodate all of your handwritten notes, Amazon has expanded the size of the e-ink display to 10.2-inch. That’s easily the biggest display found on any Kindle eReader. There’s no word on UK pricing just yet, but it’ll cost $339 on the other side of the pond.