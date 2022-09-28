Pensioners race to cash in pension pots as cost of living crisis bites

For pensioners, the savings they have diligently put aside are intended to ensure they can get by in later life. However, Britons also need to tread the tightrope of longer life expectancy on average – making sure their funds last for as long as they need.

For this reason, the latest analysis could be alarming for older people amid the rising cost of living.

New data on flexible payments from pensions has shown a spike in the number of people accessing their pensions and in the amount of money withdrawn flexibly from pensions.

Between April 1 and June 30, 2022, some £3.6billion of taxable payments were withdrawn from pensions flexibly by 508,000 individuals.

This quarterly value of money withdrawal represents a 23 percent increase compared to the same quarter in 2021.

