Pensioners race to cash in pension pots as cost of living crisis bites

For pensioners, the savings they have diligently put aside are intended to ensure they can get by in later life. However, Britons also need to tread the tightrope of longer life expectancy on average – making sure their funds last for as long as they need.
For this reason, the latest analysis could be alarming for older people amid the rising cost of living.
New data on flexible payments from pensions has shown a spike in the number of people accessing their pensions and in the amount of money withdrawn flexibly from pensions.
Between April 1 and June 30, 2022, some £3.6billion of taxable payments were withdrawn from pensions flexibly by 508,000 individuals.
This quarterly value of money withdrawal represents a 23 percent increase compared to the same quarter in 2021.
READ MORE: Thousands of pension savers given ‘incentive’ through income tax cut
“It suggests that the cost of living crisis could have started to impact people’s behaviours when accessing their pensions.”
Accessing one’s pension to cover the cost of living, however, could end up having a damaging impact on a person’s retirement they may not have accounted for.
Tom Selby, head of retirement policy at AJ Bell, added: “With millions of families struggling to pay the bills at the moment, for many turning to their hard-earned pensions will feel like the only option.
“There will also inevitably be lots of parents or grandparents who are taking some income from their pensions to help younger generations get by.
READ MORE: Savings option offering 4.32% interest named ‘top’ savings account
“Anyone accessing their pension or increasing withdrawals as a result of inflation needs to consider the long-term impact of this decision.
“Accessing your pension early, or upping your withdrawals, will put the sustainability of your retirement plan under strain.
“This may be a secondary consideration for people truly struggling as bills rise, but it’s crucial not to stick your head in the sand or make big decisions like this blindly.”
Choosing to access one’s pension may feel like the only option, but it could also trigger what is known as the Money Purchase Annual Allowance (MPAA).
Those who start to take money from their pension pot will see the amount which can be contributed while still getting tax relief drop.
For most, the total amount which can be contributed to a pension each tax year is £40,000 while still receiving tax relief.
However, triggering the MPAA means this reduces to £4,000 – a 90 percent cut in savings potential.
Mr Lowe touched upon this issue, adding: “The underlying worry is that people may be taking a chunk out of their pension for the first time to tide them through the cost of living crisis but are unaware of the long-term consequences.
“They may have plans to increase their savings in the future to make up for what they’ve withdrawn, but by triggering the MPAA they significantly limit the tax relief future pension savings will attract – making that saving much harder work.
“We really don’t know how many people understand the longer-term consequences of taking their first flexible payment.
“So there’s one simple piece of advice for everybody considering dipping into their pension pot – either seek professional, regulated advice or take advantage of the free, independent and impartial pensions guidance from Government-backed Pension Wise.”
Source link