Pimco’s Ivascyn sees a mild recession ahead and several investing opportunities

The U.S. is likely headed toward a recession but there’s a chance for the downturn to be comparatively mild due to strong underlying fundamentals, according to Pimco bond expert Dan Ivascyn.

In remarks echoed by other speakers Wednesday at CNBC’s Delivering Alpha conference, Pimco’s chief investment officer offered an outlook that wasn’t quite as dour. While he said he still sees a retrenchment coming, he expects strength from consumer and business balance sheets to offset the damage.

“Our current thinking is that the base case is a recession. Our thinking is that it will potentially be a fairly mild recession,” Ivascyn told CNBC’s Leslie Picker. “One of the reasons why we feel that way is that initial conditions, you know, look look pretty good as the consumer balance sheet [is] quite strong, corporate balance sheets in most areas of the credit markets are quite strong.”

He noted the “tremendous economic momentum” in place that could offset the recession’s impact.

“All areas that tend to be weak links in recessionary environments have pretty strong fundamentals,” he added.

Others who spoke were less hopeful.