Prince of Wales to attend global summit on wildlife crime

Speakers at the event will include Stephen Kavanagh, Executive Director of Interpol; Xolisile Khanyile, Director, Financial Intelligence Centre and former Director of Public Prosecutions for South Africa; Akin Gysman, Head, Protected Area Integrity/African Field Ranger Training Services at Southern Africa Wildlife College; and Raja Kumar, President of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Criminals within the illegal wildlife trade include poachers and traffickers who trade wildlife and wildlife body parts, such as rhino horn, ivory, pangolin scales or tiger parts, among many others.