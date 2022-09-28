PSA: Ana De Armas NC-17 Netflix Movie Blonde Now Available For Streaming

Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe movie, Blonde, which stars Ana de Armas in the lead role, is now available to stream. Since first announced, Blonde has been steadily making waves and generating buzz for its position as Netflix’s first NC-17 original film.

Blonde was written and directed by Andrew Dominik (The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, Mindhunter), and is based on the 2000 Joyce Carol Oates novel. The movie is not a traditional biopic however, as it blurs the lines between fact and fiction, Netflix said. It tells the story of how a woman, Norma Jeane Baker, became the incredibly popular celebrity Marilyn Monroe in the ’50s and ’60s.

Because of its blurring of fictional and non-fictional elements, de Armas told Empire over the summer, “It’s a film that is supposed to create controversy and discomfort.” That’s a messaging that she, Dominik, and Netflix have been repeatedly putting out about the film. For example, even before release, it was publicized that the movie features a vaginal POV shot and also scenes depicting conversations with a fetus. There is also a scene involving sexual assault by a studio boss. “It’s supposed to make you think about what happened–and what is still happening,” de Armas said. “It’s revolutionary, and I think it’s so brave… Whether we were shooting an abortion scene, dealing with abuse, nudity, happy sex, unhappy sex, it is so important to show the reality of it.”

Dominik said Blonde aims to “offend everyone” who sees it.

In addition to Blonde, de Armas will play the lead role in the John Wick spinoff, Ballerina. She also recently discussed the future of the James Bond series, saying Bond should not be played by a woman.

