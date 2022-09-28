Reason Meghan fails to appear on prestigious ‘Power of Women’ list





Meghan was due to feature, along with a whole host of other celebrities, on the cover of Variety as one of its “Power of Women” honourees. But the Duchess was noticeably missing from the cover this week causing some fans to question why.

Other A-listers appearing on the special covers included Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, Ana DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey, Elizabeth Olsen and Malala. After the covers were posted on Twitter, Sussex fans were quick to question where Meghan’s cover was. She was named one of the publication’s honourees earlier this year. Her cover is still set to be released but has been postponed “out of respect” for the late monarch, who died on September 8, the magazine confirmed.

Writing on Twitter, the publication said: “Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was chosen as one of this year’s stellar honorees. “The Duchess’ cover will be postponed to a later date, out of respect for the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II.” Variety also confirmed Meghan would miss the Power of Women gala in Los Angeles on September 28. The royal has also postponed episodes of her podcast, Archetypes, following the Queen’s passing, as well as a planned visit to the United Nations and an appearance on The Tonight Show with talk show earlier this month. READ MORE: Prince Harry faces ‘sticky situation’ as memoir may reverse King peace

After her visit to the UK, with her husband Prince Harry, to attend the Queen’s funeral and observe the royal mourning period, the couple returned to the US. The former actress is due to be fully back at work next week, with her podcast’s return date expected to be October 4. There has been no confirmed time when Variety’s cover dedicated to Meghan will be released, though it is expected to be around a similar time. Before the Queen passed, Meghan and Harry had returned to the UK following a short European tour and remained in the country to attend her state funeral on September 19.

The couple engaged in a number of royal engagements including meeting with members of the public, a vigil and the funeral for the late monarch. Following Her Majesty’s death, the Sussexes released a statement, which read: “In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen – and in mourning her loss – we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty. She was globally admired and respected. “Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: ‘Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.” The touching tribute ended with: “We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”