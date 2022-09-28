Sir Kenneth Branagh is transformed into Boris Johnson for This England

For years now, the love of historical and period dramas has grown from Downton Abbey and Bridgerton to The Serpent Queen and The Gilded Age. The events of This England may have only been a couple of years ago but they will go down in history as an unforgettable and challenging time in the UK. Sky’s This England dramatises the first few months of the pandemic and how it was handled by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson (played by Kenneth Branagh).

How many episodes are in This England?

This England will make its debut on Wednesday, September 28, at 9pm on Sky Atlantic.

The drama is going to consist of six episodes in total with a new instalment coming out every week in the same timeslot.

As long as there are no delays in the scheduling, the final episode is going to come out on Sky Atlantic on Wednesday, November 2.

Fear not though, if you happen to miss its big debut or any of the other follow-up episodes.

READ MORE: Dr Shola shut down as she sparks furious Vine row over mini-budget