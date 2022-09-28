Sir Kenneth Branagh is transformed into Boris Johnson for This England

For years now, the love of historical and period dramas has grown from Downton Abbey and Bridgerton to The Serpent Queen and The Gilded Age. The events of This England may have only been a couple of years ago but they will go down in history as an unforgettable and challenging time in the UK. Sky’s This England dramatises the first few months of the pandemic and how it was handled by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson (played by Kenneth Branagh).
How many episodes are in This England?
This England will make its debut on Wednesday, September 28, at 9pm on Sky Atlantic.
The drama is going to consist of six episodes in total with a new instalment coming out every week in the same timeslot.
As long as there are no delays in the scheduling, the final episode is going to come out on Sky Atlantic on Wednesday, November 2.
Fear not though, if you happen to miss its big debut or any of the other follow-up episodes.
As well as being released weekly on Sky Atlantic, This England is going to be on Sky’s streaming service NOW.
Once the first episode premieres, all six are going to be dropped in one go on the platform, giving fans the option to binge-watch whenever they please.
In order to have access, you must be a NOW subscriber by purchasing its Entertainment Price that’s priced at £9.99 per month.
NOW does provide a seven-day free trial before subscribers either have to follow through with their subscription or cancel and close their account.
The synopsis for This England reads: “This England will tell the tale of some of the most devastating events to ever befall the United Kingdom, and of a Prime Minister leading in these unprecedented times.
“The drama will trace the impact on Britain from this once-in-a-generation pandemic, and the response of scientists, nurses, and doctors as they worked tirelessly and heroically to contain and overcome the virus.
“It is based on the first-hand testimony of people from all walks of life.
“From Number 10 Downing Street, the Department of Health, The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), and from hospitals and care homes across the country.”
Sir Kenneth Branagh, who has starred in Harry Potter, Wallander and Death on the Nile, just to name a few, will star as Boris Johnson.
The former Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock is going to be portrayed by The Crown actor Andrew Buchan and former Chief Adviser Dominic Cummings will be played by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star Simon Paisley Day.
They are going to be joined by Derek Barr, Ophelia Lovibond, Shri Patel and Jimmy Livingstone.
